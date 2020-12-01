Wyoming lawmakers advance autonomous vehicle legislation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Initially introduced by the Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, the bill was designed to strike a balance between the flexibility to test and develop those vehicles with the regulation necessary to ensure safety on the state’s roadways without stifling innovation.

Though many other states have already implemented legislation around autonomous vehicles, Jesse Kirchmeier — the emergency response planner for WYDOT and facilitator of the autonomous vehicles working group that developed the legislation — said that the public’s perception of their viability could have been a likely obstacle for policymakers, requiring even greater attention to safety.

“What we’re looking for is comfort,” he told lawmakers. “I read occasional stories or surveys about the public’s comfort with (autonomous vehicles), and when these surveys come out, 40% are supportive, 40% are on the fence, and 20% not so much. It’s something they don’t trust. So from our perspective, we felt it should be put into the bill.”

Many of the safety concerns around autonomous vehicles, Wyoming Highway Patrol administrator Kebin Haller said, have already been addressed by the makers of those vehicles, with industry leaders like Tesla working closely with law enforcement in regulating vehicles on state highways.