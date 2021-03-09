Wyoming lawmakers are drafting bills at a near-record pace this year

CHEYENNE — Wyoming's Legislature has introduced a near-record number of bills this year, teeing up a tricky juggling act for House and Senate leadership during an already truncated general session.
This year, lawmakers have filed 689 requests for bill drafts as of Monday morning, according to Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht. Of that amount, 439 bills and resolutions have been introduced.
That's above average: In the past two decades, lawmakers submitted an average of 549 bill requests each session, during both general and budget sessions.
House and Senate leadership will have tough decisions to make in the few weeks remaining.
For one, time is in short supply.
Wyoming's 66th Legislature convened for a one-day session in January, followed by an eight-day virtual session in February. The unusual schedule came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effort to stem the spread of the infectious virus.
When vaccines became a bit more available, lawmakers gathered in-person at the Capitol on March 1 to finish off this year's unusual session.
In the time that remains, the governing bodies will need to agree on a supplemental budget and confront a looming deficit in public education funding too.
Monday marked the 15th day of the general session. That leaves less than 20 days for members to slog through the mountain of bills.
That said, not all bills will reach the House or Senate floor. About 250 have already been cancelled.
"Some will die at his door, some will die in a chairman's drawer, some will die on the floor, some will die in my drawer," House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Albert Sommers said. "It's just the crunch of time."
House Speaker Eric Barlow asked members to tell him which bills they wanted him to prioritize.
"We got this big influx of bills at the end, and I've had a discussion with almost all the members: If you have more than one bill and have priorities, I need to know what they are," he explained to the Star-Tribune on Friday morning.
But he also has priorities of his own.
"My priorities are K-12 education, and at least having as robust a conversation as we can have about both the programmatic things and the funding of it, and how we're going to address that," Barlow said. "That is, for me, the biggest thing we have before us."
The state must find a way to address an approximately $300 million dollar shortfall in education and education construction funding.
The House plans to take up bills related to education funding on Thursday.
