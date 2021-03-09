Wyoming lawmakers are drafting bills at a near-record pace this year

When vaccines became a bit more available, lawmakers gathered in-person at the Capitol on March 1 to finish off this year's unusual session.

In the time that remains, the governing bodies will need to agree on a supplemental budget and confront a looming deficit in public education funding too.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday marked the 15th day of the general session. That leaves less than 20 days for members to slog through the mountain of bills.

That said, not all bills will reach the House or Senate floor. About 250 have already been cancelled.

"Some will die at his door, some will die in a chairman's drawer, some will die on the floor, some will die in my drawer," House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Albert Sommers said. "It's just the crunch of time."

House Speaker Eric Barlow asked members to tell him which bills they wanted him to prioritize.

"We got this big influx of bills at the end, and I've had a discussion with almost all the members: If you have more than one bill and have priorities, I need to know what they are," he explained to the Star-Tribune on Friday morning.

But he also has priorities of his own.