Wyoming Legislative leaders approve draft COVID-19 response plan

“I don’t believe there’s ever been a greater need for us to work together or in a way that perhaps none of us anticipated we ever would have to,” Gordon told lawmakers Friday morning. “But I do believe if we do, we can remain nimble, targeted, responsible, trackable and make a huge difference for our citizens.”

Access to health care, meanwhile, remains a question mark. Gordon said he would be unwilling to make any unilateral policy decisions regarding health care. At the same time, he told reporters that at this point, all options – Medicaid expansion included – “are on the table.”

However, he urged caution in any solution that might come up, stressing that responding to an emergency scenario should not leave the state on the hook for bills it could not afford to pay long-term.

“At this point, we want to make sure that our Wyoming citizens get the chance to get the health care they need,” he said. “I’ve certainly said before, and will say again, that my concern is that we not build in an escalator that we cannot afford over time. So in talking with our legislators and talking with our programs, I think there is a menu of choices.”

