Wyoming Legislature narrowly defeats shield law

CHEYENNE — Wyoming lawmakers fell just three votes short of introducing legislation to protect journalists' privilege Thursday evening.

Sponsored by Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, the bill was supported by numerous members of the press and, in recent weeks, by the Wyoming Press Association. They saw the legislation as critical to ensuring the integrity of anonymous sourcing in stories and to protect whistleblowers who may be unable or unwilling to share critical and sensitive information without the cover of anonymity.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If passed, the legislation would have outlined specific protections for journalists in instances where they might otherwise be forced to reveal their sources under threat of legal penalties.

Wyoming remains the only state in the country without a shield law.

Editor’s note: Editor Joshua Wolfson was not involved with the editing of this story because of a conflict of interest. He is a member of the Wyoming Press Association’s legislative committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.