Wyoming Legislature narrowly defeats shield law
top story

Wyoming Legislature narrowly defeats shield law

House of Representatives

Representative Charles Pelkey reads a paper listing the bills being voted on the the House Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Cheyenne.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

CHEYENNE — Wyoming lawmakers fell just three votes short of introducing legislation to protect journalists' privilege Thursday evening.

Sponsored by Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, the bill was supported by numerous members of the press and, in recent weeks, by the Wyoming Press Association. They saw the legislation as critical to ensuring the integrity of anonymous sourcing in stories and to protect whistleblowers who may be unable or unwilling to share critical and sensitive information without the cover of anonymity.

If passed, the legislation would have outlined specific protections for journalists in instances where they might otherwise be forced to reveal their sources under threat of legal penalties.

Wyoming remains the only state in the country without a shield law.

Editor’s note: Editor Joshua Wolfson was not involved with the editing of this story because of a conflict of interest. He is a member of the Wyoming Press Association’s legislative committee.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

