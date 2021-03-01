Wyoming Legislature wastes no time, as it convenes for in-person session

The Republican-led Legislature has long shown a potent aversion to any tax increases. Several freshman officials campaigned on the promise to not increase taxes. Whether they will fulfill that commitment when asked to come up with solutions for the ballooning budget crunch has yet to be seen.

"It goes without saying that we are in unprecedented times in so many ways — the COVID pandemic, political frustration and foundational policy challenges, to name a few," Barlow said on the House floor. "However, I'm so confident in the unique combination that our individual capabilities bring to this floor. And the stability offered by this institution offers us an opportunity to do meaningful things."

The House and Senate galleries had notably fewer members of the public due to heightened safety measures taken to slow the spread of the virus. Few of the lawmakers, who were offered the vaccine in the weeks leading up to the session, wore masks.

Lawmakers will meet in person at the Capitol for the third part of this year's general session through April 2.

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports

