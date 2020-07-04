Wyoming man develops new stormwater filter system

When stormwater is filtered through the Gutter Bins, all types of trash and debris are caught by the Mundus Bag and the only thing being recirculated into watersheds is clean water. With the Gutter Bins system, the city can dump the debris from the bags every three to four months.

“A lot of people have no idea that most of the stormwater in western communities flows straight from the streets to the rivers,” Deurloo said.

Deurloo explained that stormwater pollution contributes to the unprecedented rates of pollution being seen in the world’s oceans. In fact, stormwater pollution is one of the leading causes of water degradation in the world.

“The problems we’re having in our oceans are starting right in our backyard in the Laramie River — we’ve gotta do something to stop that,” Deurloo said.

“Putting a filtration system at street level allows us to capture that pollution at the point of entry into the stormwater network — it keeps the stormwater network clear of debris but it also prevents pollution from reaching the local watershed,” Deurloo explained.

On June 5, the city of Laramie installed two of Frog Creek’s Gutter Bin filtration systems at the intersections of First Street and Ivinson Avenue and Second Street and Grand Avenue.