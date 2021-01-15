Wyoming man dies after falling through the ice on lake near Riverton

A Fremont County man died Thursday night after he fell through the ice on Ocean Lake northwest of Riverton, authorities said Friday.

The man was traveling on an enclosed, side-by-side ATV that submerged entirely after falling through the ice several hundred yards west of Dickenson Park, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The victim's body was recovered in about 12 feet of water. A second person traveling in the ATV was not injured.

The two were brothers.

The sheriff's department says a preliminary investigation determined the ATV drove into an area near a pressure ridge that had open water.

Dispatchers received a call that someone had fallen through the ice about 8 p.m. Thursday at Ocean Lake, which is roughly 17 miles northwest of Riverton. A deputy arrived within 20 minute. He spotted one of the brothers walking to shore. The second, the deputy was told, was still inside the submerged vehicle.

A search and rescue team was able to recover the body.

Authorities did not release the brothers' names because family was still being notified.