Wyoming man dies after falling through the ice on lake near Riverton

A Fremont County man died Thursday night after he fell through the ice on Ocean Lake northwest of Riverton, authorities said Friday.
The man was traveling on an enclosed, side-by-side ATV that submerged entirely after falling through the ice several hundred yards west of Dickenson Park, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The victim's body was recovered in about 12 feet of water. A second person traveling in the ATV was not injured.
The two were brothers.
The sheriff's department says a preliminary investigation determined the ATV drove into an area near a pressure ridge that had open water.
Dispatchers received a call that someone had fallen through the ice about 8 p.m. Thursday at Ocean Lake, which is roughly 17 miles northwest of Riverton. A deputy arrived within 20 minute. He spotted one of the brothers walking to shore. The second, the deputy was told, was still inside the submerged vehicle.
A search and rescue team was able to recover the body.
Authorities did not release the brothers' names because family was still being notified.
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee warned people that high winds and unseasonably warm temperatures had compromised areas on frozen lakes that were already prone to thin ice. That included areas around inlets and outlets, pressure ridges and areas with current.