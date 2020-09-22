Wyoming man dies after truck collides with deer near Sheridan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wyoming man died Monday morning after the pickup he was driving struck a deer near Sheridan.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the crash victim as 41-year-old Jeremy Anderson.

Anderson was driving east on U.S. Highway 14 at 6 a.m. Monday when he struck a deer that was in the road, the highway patrol reported. The pickup then turned hard to the left without any evidence of braking.

After leaving the road, the truck struck a right-of-way fence brace and gate, then rolled two and a half times. The pickup came to rest on its roof, the patrol reported.

Anderson was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

Authorities believe, based on the time of day and location of the crash, that it's unlikely that Anderson saw the deer before striking it.

