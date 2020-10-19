Wyoming man dies in ATV crash

A Clark man died in an ATV crash on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Mark Cothern, 62, was riding on Forest Service Road 123 in Park County at about 3:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle Cothern was driving went off the road and overturned, the highway patrol reported. He was partially ejected and pinned down.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor, according to the crash report.

An obituary for Cothern identifies him as a Clark man who died "while riding in the beautiful countryside beneath the Beartooth Mountains."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0