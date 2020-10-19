 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming man dies in ATV crash
View Comments

Wyoming man dies in ATV crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A Clark man died in an ATV crash on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Mark Cothern, 62, was riding on Forest Service Road 123 in Park County at about 3:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle Cothern was driving went off the road and overturned, the highway patrol reported. He was partially ejected and pinned down.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor, according to the crash report. 

An obituary for Cothern identifies him as a Clark man who died "while riding in the beautiful countryside beneath the Beartooth Mountains."

View Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News