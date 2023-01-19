 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming man dies when utility vehicle overturns

An 84-year-old Wyoming man died Wednesday when his utility vehicle overturned as he was helping to move cattle.

Maurice Jepson of Fort Laramie died at the crash scene, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Jepson was driving on a service road that ran parallel to some railroad tracks near Fort Laramie when he failed to see a mound of gravel ahead, the patrol reported. His utility-terrain vehicle struck the gravel and overturned.

The highway patrol said driver inattention was being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the crash. 

Jepson is the fifth person to die on Wyoming roads this year.

