Wyoming Marine among those killed in Afghanistan airport bombing

A Marine from Wyoming was among the troops killed Thursday in a suicide bombing attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Wyoming Schools Superintendent Jillian Balow identified the Marine as Rylee McCollum, a 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School.
“Saying that I am grateful for Rylee’s service to our country does not begin to encapsulate the grief and sadness I feel today as a mother and as an American," Balow said. "My heart and prayers are with Rylee’s family, friends, and the entire Jackson community.
“We will find many ways to honor Rylee for this ultimate and untimely sacrifice in the coming months and years - but for now, my arms are wrapped around Rylee’s loved ones from afar and I pray they find some comfort.”
In a tweet minutes later, Gov. Mark Gordon identified McCollum as from Bondurant, a tiny community about 45 minutes from Jackson.
"I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul," Gordon said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire country thank Rylee for his service."
McCollum was one of 13 American troops and dozens of Afghans killed in Thursday's suicide attack at the Kabul airport. The attack came as evacuation efforts continued at the airport in the wake of the Taliban's swift takeover of the country.
The Pentagon says it has determined that the attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday involved only one location and not two as was previously reported.
The Pentagon said there was one Islamic State suicide bomber, who struck at the Abbey Gate, where desperate Afghans were crowding to try and enter Kabul airport grounds and where U.S. troops were conducting security checks.
President Joe Biden vowed to avenge the deaths, saying to the attackers, "We will hunt you down and make you pay."