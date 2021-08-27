Wyoming Marine among those killed in Afghanistan airport bombing

A Marine from Wyoming was among the troops killed Thursday in a suicide bombing attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Wyoming Schools Superintendent Jillian Balow identified the Marine as Rylee McCollum, a 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School.

“Saying that I am grateful for Rylee’s service to our country does not begin to encapsulate the grief and sadness I feel today as a mother and as an American," Balow said. "My heart and prayers are with Rylee’s family, friends, and the entire Jackson community.

“We will find many ways to honor Rylee for this ultimate and untimely sacrifice in the coming months and years - but for now, my arms are wrapped around Rylee’s loved ones from afar and I pray they find some comfort.”

In a tweet minutes later, Gov. Mark Gordon identified McCollum as from Bondurant, a tiny community about 45 minutes from Jackson.

"I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul," Gordon said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire country thank Rylee for his service."