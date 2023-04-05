JACKSON (WNE) — With less than a month to go before Wyoming typically allows people to begin picking up antlers, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is mulling changing the spring shed hunting season following a winter that has decimated mule deer and pronghorn herds.

Because it may take longer than usual for deep snow to recede, the department has concerns about shed hunters further stressing already beleaguered animals that haven’t started making their annual migration toward summer ranges.

Game and Fish will give serious consideration as to whether snow conditions and the location of animals merit postponing the opening of antler season, director Brian Nesvik said Thursday at a meeting in Pinedale. He acknowledged that making the change could cause a headache.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest and Game and Fish have spent years trying to align the end of winter closures that protect wildlife from human disturbance and the start of shed hunting, settling on starting both at 6 a.m. May 1. Previously, the national forest’s winter closure would lift at midnight April 30, while shed hunting would start a few hours later. That spurred hunters to head out after midnight even though they couldn’t start picking up antlers right away.

The timing gap created enforcement problems and safety issues in Jackson Hole, where elk typically leave the National Elk Refuge and head east into the Gros Ventre Mountains, where people seek antlers.

In 2021, the Forest Service changed when closures were lifted under an emergency order. Then, in 2022, it went through a formal National Environmental Policy Act review process to align the 6 a.m. start with Game and Fish.

Game and Fish spokeswoman Breanna Ball said that tweaking the antler hunting season would require the Game and Fish Commission to seek an “emergency regulatory change.”