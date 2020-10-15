Wyoming meat processors struggle to keep up with demand

Wyoming isn’t only seeing large amounts of beef processed. Hoffman noted pork became a hot commodity during the meat shortage, too.

She noted she had seen ranchers struggling to find customers for about 300 finished pigs when all of a sudden people were coming out of the woodwork to purchase the meat.

With hunting season in full swing, too, local butchers have to make additional room and time for both in-state and out-of-state hunters alongside local producers.

“Our out-of-state hunters are phenomenal,” Hoffman said. “These gentlemen come in, hunt, enjoy our towns and then donate hundreds upon hundreds of pounds of meat that will go to food pantries across the region in the next month, making sure there is plenty of meat and forks to go around for all of us.”

As of September, the supply of beef in Wyoming has continued to grow as well. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association reported that in the last year, the state produced around 75,000 head of grain-finished cattle to be processed.

George Connolly, a rancher from Sheridan agreed that he’s seen a large influx in demand locally for his beef.