Wyoming 'might explore it,' but don't expect Cowboys to play football independently, athletic director says

UW could also try to play independently of the Mountain West, but in order to do that, the school would have to get league-wide approval, which is one of many hoops UW would have to jump through before it could even think about it, Burman told the Star-Tribune in a phone interview.

“It wouldn’t be my decision,” Burman said. “It would be the presidents’, and we’d have to go back in front of the conference and ask for permission. You can’t just one-off things like that.

“So the answer is, would we look into it? Yeah, we probably would look into it. We’d have to start with the presidents of the other schools in the league. We’d have to start with our president and then the other presidents and make sure they were comfortable with that.”

Even on the off chance UW got the OK from the conference, finding enough teams to play at this point is another issue. The SEC, ACC, Big 12, Sun Belt and Conference USA are the only FBS leagues that haven’t yet canceled their football seasons for the fall, and many of the teams’ schedules are finalized.