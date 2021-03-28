Wyoming mother, daughter face breast cancer together

“God — not made this happen — but we’re doing this together, otherwise if it were just me, she would be a wreck,” Holden said as she looked across the table at her mother.

“I probably would,” Howard agreed. “I have it, so now I have to kind of take care of myself a little bit.”

Holden never seemed angry that her mother had at first kept her diagnosis secret. She saw it as a natural reaction from a mother who strives to shelter her kids. As a mother of three children ages 12, 14 and 17, Holden knows the lengths to which a mother will go to protect her children.

“I’ve thought that if I have to go through this and pray that, if I have to be the one so that my kids don’t have to go through this, I’ve been comforted by that. But she can’t say that,” Holden said. “She can’t take that cross from me.”

The women are bound together now by something more than blood. They are fellow travelers on a journey that not everyone has strength to make. Despite their seemingly odds-defying similarities, their cancers aren’t exactly the same. Neither will be their treatments.

“We kind of figured we’d be sitting in chemo together, but at this point we’re not going to be in chemo together,” Howard said.