Wyoming mourns Marine from Buffalo who died in Osprey crash

Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday ordered flags to be blown at half-mast in Wyoming in honor of a U.S. Marine from Buffalo who died during a training exercise in California.

Seth Rasmuson was one of five Marines traveling on an Osprey aircraft that crashed Wednesday afternoon in the southern California desert. The Marines were participating in an exercise in Imperial County, about 115 miles east of San Diego.

"Jennie and I are heartbroken over the death of Seth Rasmuson, a Marine from my hometown of Buffalo," Gordon wrote in a tweet. "Our hearts go out to the entire Rasmuson family and the Buffalo community."

The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Rasmuson was a 2019 graduate of Buffalo High School, the Buffalo Bulletin reported.

Wyoming's congressional delegation all released statements offering condolences to Rasmuson's family.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the death of one of Wyoming’s U.S. Marines, Seth Rasmuson," Sen. John Barrasso said in a Thursday statement. "There is certainly more to learn about what happened yesterday, and much more we need to hear about his life and service to our country.

"Seth's service to our country will never be forgotten," Rep. Liz Cheney said in a tweet posted Friday morning. "Please join me in praying for Seth’s loved ones as they grieve his loss."

The Marines were participating in a routine live-fire training over their gunnery range in the Imperial Valley desert, said Marine Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

The Osprey, a hybrid airplane and helicopter, flew in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan but has been criticized by some as unsafe. It is designed to take off like a helicopter, rotate its propellers to a horizontal position and cruise like an airplane.

Prior to Wednesday's crash, Osprey crashes had caused 46 deaths, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0