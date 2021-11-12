Wyoming National Guard names first female infantry commander

For the first time, an infantry unit of the Wyoming National Guard has a female commander.

Lt. Alyssa Brenner was named commander of the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment last week, becoming the second woman to lead a combat arms unit in Wyoming. The first was Capt. Leslie Brazil, who formerly commanded the Alpha Battery, 2-300th Field Artillery Regiment.

Brenner received command on Nov. 5 from outgoing commander Capt. Spencer Jones.

"It’s a cool thing to see,’" Brenner said in a release Wednesday. “To the women who want to do these things, don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t.”

Brenner lives in Golden, Colorado, and is an officer with the police department there. According to Wednesday's release, she has been a member of the Wyoming National Guard for five years and a part of the 1-297th infantry regiment in Afton since it began in 2016. She first enlisted in college, then decided to commission a year later and went through the Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course.

Women were banned from combat until 2015, though female troops serving in the Navy and Air Force were granted a bit more mobility. Since the ban was lifted and women began entering ground combat roles in January 2016, there has been a slow but steady integration across all branches of service. But since it takes time to rise in the ranks, the increase in women in military leadership has been even slower.

"I’ve worked with these soldiers for the past five years," Brenner said. "We’ve been through all the training and deployments together. I know them, and they know me. They make the job easy...It will be a big challenge, but I’m excited about it.”

After transferring to the Wyoming National Guard from Wisconsin, Brenner became a platoon leader in the 297th Regiment's C Company. She said in Wednesday's release that she hopes to continue building trust with her troops, and is excited for the opportunities ahead.

