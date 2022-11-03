Wyoming National Guard sex assault reports rise

CHEYENNE — Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Greg Porter reported an increase in sexual assault incidents, equal employment opportunity complaints and concerns in the past year, testifying to state lawmakers Wednesday.

A report on such cases must be presented annually to the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, per a 2022 law. Porter successfully backed the mandate during the last interim.

“About every 68 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted,” Porter said. “If we’re going to bring that a little bit closer to Wyoming, the average forcible rape per 100,000 in the United States in 38. Wyoming sits at 57, among the top 10 in forcible rapes in the U.S.”

He cited a 2018 University of Wyoming survey finding that nearly a third of female students had experienced some sort of sexual assault in their lives, which followed the national average.

“It’s a systemic problem in this country,” he said. “Victims that we have in the Military Department fall along that same line.”

There were 16 cases of sexual assault reported in fiscal year 2022, up from six in 2021. Nine in the latest year were deemed as restricted, meaning the chain of command wasn’t notified of the details, but the victim can receive services.

Seven were unrestricted. Of the unrestricted cases, three had occurred in previous years and were recently reported. Six unrestricted cases were women younger than 24, with the alleged male perpetrator equal in rank, if they were a service member.

The seventh unrestricted case involved two men.

Five of the seven victims were acquainted with their perpetrator, and the assault occurred after work hours and away from duty locations.

Four incidents happened in Wyoming; three involved alcohol.

None of the assaults occurred during a drill weekend, or during or after military events.

Porter said the Wyoming Military Department has a total of 731 women in it at any given point. He said if you extrapolate the UW survey findings to his department, “it’s still a tremendous amount of folks that are experiencing sexual assault.”

The adjutant general said it’s shocking, and society, the nation and state must address it.

He said he still doesn’t believe there is a culture of sexual violence in the Wyoming military, but he is concerned that service members are assaulted.

“My goal is that we have no perpetrators in the Wyoming National Guard,” he said. “Number two is those victims that we do have feel free to report and receive services from the Wyoming Military Department and Department of Defense without fear of any retaliation or embarrassment. Lastly, our focus continues to go on prevention.”

Rep. Mark Baker, R-Green River, shared concerns there may be underreporting.

He wants service members to feel as comfortable as possible when coming forward. Porter said he has seen increased reporting, as he expected. He said it’s a good thing, as long as information is kept confidential for victims and action is taken, if there is the ability to do so.

“I think we want reporting to go up, knowing what we think we know about sexual assault out there in society at large,” he said.

One hostile work complaint was appealed to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that was “alleged to be gender-based.”

Four informal complaints were filed with the Military Department, and one was withdrawn. All were nonsexual, and dealt with hostile workplaces.

One was related to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and two regarded a relationship with a supervisor.

There were four incidents informally brought forward, and all were resolved before reaching the complaint process.

Porter said no trends were revealed regarding racism, sexism, sex assault, harassment and suicide.

Since a 2021 unit survey was already conducted, the next is scheduled for spring.

However, inspector general officials conducted unit visits each month to speak with soldiers and airmen and “sense the environment.”

Generalized concerns included the vaccine requirement, compensation issues, and perceived lack of chain-of-command communication. The report found no comments related to gender, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation, which was considered a positive change from 2021.

Porter said a new equal employment manager was hired, a prevention workforce team was created, and additional training will be required for personnel.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will now accept complaints and act as investigators for work environment cases.

Courses include topics like learning about grooming tactics, for all service members, before they go to basic training. Stakeholders applauded the military department’s progress.

“The work we did last year, and where we arrived, has allowed our Military Department to carry forward and bring us this report,” said Transportation Committee coChairman Sen. Bill Landen, RCasper. “One of the best things we can do yearly is keep an eye on what’s going on.”

Erica Legerski, a senior policy analyst for Gov. Mark Gordon, said the Wyoming Guard has worked well with DWS, and an investigation of the Military Department is being finalized.

The report will be available in two or three months, and there have been conversations on how to ensure service members feel safe reporting.

A Guard member who served for 17 years and moved to the Colorado Air Reserve after reporting a “toxicculture” said she backed these efforts.

Marilyn Burden was a media whistleblower, and she pushed for the legislation that was ultimately passed.

She said sex assault and harassment is a problem not only in the local community, but across the globe. She said the Wyoming Guardis a microcosm of this.

“I appreciate all the efforts of everything that everyone has done,” she said. “I’m not afraid of increased reports. I don’t necessarily think that means increased sexual assaults. I agree with the general; it just means that maybe people are trusting the system more, and then we can take care of victims.”