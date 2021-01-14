Wyoming National Guard to support presidential inauguration

Members of the Wyoming National Guard are set to be dispatched to next week’s presidential inauguration.

A press release issued Thursday by the Wyoming Military Department said more than 100 soldiers and airmen from the Wyoming National Guard volunteered for the event in response to a request by the federal government.

They will be helping support crowd control, communications and logistics in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

“We are proud to support, and be part of, the long tradition of supporting this historical event for our country,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming. “When we are requested, we continue to provide our governor and civilian authorities properly manned, trained and equipped forces available wherever and whenever they are needed.”

The release said the inauguration will be a cooperative effort among federal, state and D.C. metro agencies. Inaugurations are classified as National Special Security Events, which means the U.S. Secret Service will be coordinating security for the event with participating agencies.