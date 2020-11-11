Wyoming nursing homes devastated by virus, new analysis shows

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a massive toll on long-term care facilities and their residents, according to new data from the Wyoming Department of Health and AARP.
At least 56 residents at such facilities across Wyoming are suspected to have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic emerged. Twenty-nine people, or more than half the total, lived in Natrona County facilities. The deaths span 13 locations statewide, while 27 facilities total have reported virus infections among residents or staff.
Casper is home to the two facilities with the highest death tolls — 15 residents of Casper’s Shepherd of the Valley nursing home and 10 residents at Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center have died as of Thursday, according to state data. In an Oct. 29 update from the health department, neither facility had reported a single death.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department confirmed that 14 residents at Shepherd of the Valley had died as of Nov. 6. Three other Casper facilities have also reported resident deaths caused by COVID-19.
Two residents at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living in Casper have died, and one resident each have died at Life Care Center of Casper and Garden Square Assisted Living.
Elsewhere in the state, 11 residents of Life Care Center of Cheyenne have died from the virus. 10 of those deaths are newly reported since Oct. 29.
Spokesperson for the state health department Kim Deti said via email the deaths reported are provisional.
“Not every death listed has been confirmed through death certificate review for announcement by WDH or inclusion in the official WDH count of COVID-19 related deaths,” she wrote.
Residents and staff at long-term care facilities have borne a heavy share of the nation’s coronavirus-related deaths, representing 40% of all COVID-19 fatalities in the U.S., according to Kaiser Family Foundation.
Communities in Wyoming have not been spared from this trend.
Since the pandemic started sweeping through the country, over one-third of Wyoming nursing homes have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to analysis released Thursday by the AARP Public Policy Institute.
AARP partnered with Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio to launch a public dashboard to keep track of the latest data. Advocates have called on federal and state governments to take more action to stop the alarming spread of the virus within nursing homes.
The AARP analysis has a several-week delay, but the most recent figures from that organization estimate half of all Wyoming’s nursing homes reported at least one case of COVID-19 among its staff between Sept. 20 and Oct. 18.
In that same period, over 26% of nursing homes in the state also reported a shortage of personal protective equipment, including masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves, and nearly 53% of nursing homes had a shortage of direct care workers.
As of Thursday, according to state data, 488 residents and 359 staff members at 27 Wyoming long-term care facilities had tested positive for COVID-19.
In its analysis of state and national data, AARP calls on federal and state leaders to enact a five-point plan to better protect residents and staff in the facilities. The plan calls for regular testing of staff and residents, which the Wyoming Department of Health already conducts at most long-term care locations in the state.
The report also asks that cases and deaths at such facilities be publicly reported daily. So far the state has not released daily information regarding the facilities but instead compiles a weekly report that is released upon request. Still, the department’s ability to provide those figures has been hampered recently by an influx in cases and a shortage of staff, Deti said via email when asked for new numbers last week.
The report also asks that in-person and virtual visitation be maintained, which the state has allowed in line with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines.
Those guidelines state that for facilities to begin indoor visitation, there must not have been new COVID-19 cases within the last 14 days. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist signed an order in early October solidifying that stance.
