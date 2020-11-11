Wyoming nursing homes devastated by virus, new analysis shows

In that same period, over 26% of nursing homes in the state also reported a shortage of personal protective equipment, including masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves, and nearly 53% of nursing homes had a shortage of direct care workers.

As of Thursday, according to state data, 488 residents and 359 staff members at 27 Wyoming long-term care facilities had tested positive for COVID-19.

In its analysis of state and national data, AARP calls on federal and state leaders to enact a five-point plan to better protect residents and staff in the facilities. The plan calls for regular testing of staff and residents, which the Wyoming Department of Health already conducts at most long-term care locations in the state.

The report also asks that cases and deaths at such facilities be publicly reported daily. So far the state has not released daily information regarding the facilities but instead compiles a weekly report that is released upon request. Still, the department’s ability to provide those figures has been hampered recently by an influx in cases and a shortage of staff, Deti said via email when asked for new numbers last week.