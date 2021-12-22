Wyoming pagans share how they celebrating Yule

Tuesday marked the start of Yule — an often-overlooked winter festival native to the Germanic cultures of northern Europe.

Yule traditionally starts the night of the winter solstice, and lasts until Jan. 1. It marks the return of longer days, and for many modern pagans, is one of the most important celebrations of the year.

In the days leading up to Yule, the Star-Tribune spoke with three pagan witches about how they like to spend the holidays.

Though their traditions and beliefs vary, the three see paganism as a way of connecting with the natural world. And they each hoped that by sharing their holiday traditions, they might help others gain appreciation for this richly diverse, but often misunderstood, family of faiths.

Yule is a time to celebrate and reflect on the year with loved ones, said Treylee Powell, who lives in Sheridan.

On the night of the winter solstice, Powell and her family usually have a big candlelight feast. They also bring in a tree to decorate.

“For us, that kind of symbolizes bringing life in from outside on that longest night of the year,” she said.

They get their ornaments from nature, too: they’ll hang pine cones, fashion stars out of twigs and make garlands from dried oranges.

It’s also customary to burn a yule log in the fireplace during the solstice. Powell and her family will hike around for fallen timber to make theirs, she said.

They’ll continue the festivities each additional night of Yule.

What that looks like varies each year, Powell said. Her family will usually have a night for exchanging gifts, and a night for reflecting on the past year, for instance.

Another night, they’ll drink wassail, a homemade drink made from apple cider, honey, and spices like cloves and cinnamon. The name comes from the Old Norse toast “ves heill,” which means “be in good health.”

On the last day of Yule, they’ll take all the greenery they brought indoors — the tree, yule log and anything else they used for decorations — and use it as tinder for a big bonfire.

If any of those traditions sound familiar to you, that’s not by accident.

A lot of well-known Christmas traditions were inspired by Yule celebrations including caroling, Christmas trees, mistletoe and gift-giving.

When Powell spends time with extended family during the holidays, they’ll often mix and match both pagan and mainstream practices, she said.

“We bring things to the table that come from our traditions, and they bring things that come from theirs,” she said.

Part of Sydney Montgomery’s Yuletide celebrations will be virtual this year, she said.

The Laramie resident has nowhere for a log at home, so she plans to watch footage of a fireplace on Netflix.

Montgomery will also light a candle and try to keep it burning through the night, she said. (She does have cats, however, which makes this a bit challenging, she admitted.)

“It’s sort of a symbol to keep hope alive,” she said.

Montgomery and her fiance are both pagan, but celebrate two different traditions. Sydney is wiccan, and her fiance, Norse pagan.

The couple is planning to take time off this winter to see families, so they don’t expect to have a lot of time for personal celebrations this Yule.

But they’ll be spending time with family, and that’s the important part, she said.

Montgomery was raised Christian, but said she’s always felt drawn to magic. Books, movies and TV shows like “Harry Potter,” “Practical Magic” and “Charmed” piqued her curiosity from an early age.

She found Wicca about six years ago. Since then, she said, the practice has brought her a lot of inner peace,

Beyond spells and charms, it’s become a way of life. It teaches you to honor nature, to stay curious and put good out into the world, she said.

“That sticks better with my heart,” Montgomery said. “That makes me feel and I want to be a better person.”

Like Powell and Montgomery, Shayne Kost also observes a lot of the common Yule traditions — they give thanks, eat good food and spend time with family.

But their pagan faith draws heavily from their Nez Perce and Mexican heritage, too. It’s deeply rooted in their relationship to the land, and to their ancestry, they said.

They’re an animist at heart, and will talk to anything. When Kost and their family picked out a holiday tree, for example, they asked it for permission before taking it back to their Casper home.

“I’ll ask, ‘Do you want to be a part of this?’” they said.

Storytelling is a big part of Yule for Kost’s family, too.

This year, they plan to tell their kids the story of Frau Perchta, a figure from German folklore.

Frau Perchta visits families in mid-winter to punish those who haven’t done their household chores.

That means Yule is the right time to tackle all your unfinished housework and personal projects, Kost said. As long as you do, you’ll keep Frau Perchta away.

The legend of Crow — a Native American tale about how humans got fire — is also a favorite of theirs.

And then there’s the story of Beiwe, a sun goddess of the Sami of Scandinavia, who helps people make it through the difficult winter months.

In Kost’s family, folklore from all over the world has a place at the table. And that’s kind of the point, they said.

There’s no “right” way to be pagan. It’s about connecting with the traditions that resonate most with you, Kost said, and letting those guide your spiritual path.

