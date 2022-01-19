Wyoming paid $2.3 million in COVID hazard pay to prison employees in 2020

The Wyoming Department of Corrections paid $2.3 million in hazard pay to employees during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, state records show.

The payments, which ranged from $150 to nearly $10,000, went out to more than 900 WDOC employees between March and December 2020, department spokesperson Paul Martin said in an email.

In total, the department paid out $2,312,850. All of that came from Wyoming’s CARES Act fund, Martin said.

The payments were made based on employees’ contact with people exposed to COVID, whether directly or indirectly. The department characterizes indirect contact as working in a facility that had positive cases at the time, and direct contact as “physically working inside of an isolation room or area where there are confirmed positive cases.”

Those who worked up to 40 hours a month in indirect contact with positive cases received $150 in hazard pay for that period, while those in direct contact for the same time received $900. Rates went up from there, by $150 increments for each additional 40 hours of hazard work in a month.

Employees working directly with people who’d tested positive for more than 160 hours in a month, or four 40-hour weeks, could earn up to $1,500 in a month. Those working indirectly in those facilities could receive as much as $750 in the same time.

Other field services employees working outside the state’s five prison facilities were eligible for $150 per month if they were not authorized to work remotely and had to continue to come into offices during the pandemic.

“Hazard Pay was an add-on pay that did not impact any other compensation a staff member might otherwise be entitled to,” Martin said in an email last week.

The facilities where employees earned the most hazard pay also reported some of the earliest cases of COVID in Wyoming prisons.

Staff at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington received a total of $854,250 in hazard pay, while employees working at the state penitentiary in Rawlins earned $858,300.

Corrections employees working in rehabilitation or other contract facilities, like the Casper Reentry Center or Booth Hall in Gillette, were not eligible for hazard pay from Wyoming’s pockets, Martin said, since the payments went to “state employees only.”

Twelve employees working in central administration for the department received payments totaling $6,000.

The department’s most recent budget allotted $265 million for operations in one year.

Hazard pay has not been authorized since the start of 2021, the department said. However, the worst surges of the pandemic in Wyoming prisons — as well as the state and the U.S. in general — have occurred since then.

The state’s largest COVID surge in prisons came in the fall, with the arrival of the delta variant in Wyoming. WMCI reported the largest outbreak in October, when one in three people incarcerated at the Torrington facility tested positive for the coronavirus in a three-week period.

At the same time, around one in five people incarcerated across the state had reported a positive test. The department said that roughly half of those cases were in fully vaccinated people. Wyoming’s prisons have surpassed the state’s general population in vaccination rates since the summer of 2021.

Most recently, the Wyoming State Penitentiary experienced an outbreak in November, with a quarter of residents testing positive in three weeks that month.

To date, the Department of Corrections has reported eight deaths from COVID among incarcerated people — the first in December 2020 and the most recent in November 2021.

