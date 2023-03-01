Wyoming homeowners can now apply for federal pandemic assistance for up to three months of future mortgage payments.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Wyoming got $50 million in funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to help homeowners struggling from the economic impacts of Covid-19.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund, which is overseen by the Department of Family Services, aids qualifying homeowners with a number of housing-related costs. Originally, that was limited to past debts, though — like mortgage and property tax delinquencies, late utilities bills or even overdue homeowner association fees.

But the Homeowner Assistance Fund has been getting fewer applications than expected, Korin Schmidt, director of the Department of Family Services, said in a Monday news release.

As of Thursday, the Homeowner Assistance Fund had distributed a total of $8 million in federal money to 976 applicants. That’s about 16% of the $50 million available to Wyoming.

According to Schmidt, it’s not that the need isn’t there, but that a lot of the homeowners that barely getting by don’t have any eligible outstanding debts — especially late mortgage payments.

“Wyoming’s number of mortgage delinquencies is low. Our mortgage partners estimate under 5,000 for the entire state, and many of those are working with their lenders on more long term solutions that may not be available to them if they accept (Homeowner Assistance Fund) dollars,” Schmidt said in the release.

To open up the program to more people, qualifying homeowners can now also apply for help with up to three consecutive months of forward mortgage payments.

“We have heard from many Wyomingites that the (Homeowner Assistance Fund) Program has missed helping a segment of homeowners who pay their mortgage first but are significantly struggling to pay groceries, utilities and other bills,” Schmidt said in the release.

To qualify, an applicant must own a home in Wyoming (including on the Wind River Reservation), and occupy that home as their primary residence.

Applicants must also demonstrate that they’ve experienced a “COVID-related financial hardship” — like loss of income, unexpected expenses and so on.

Funding is only available for households that earn less than or equal to 150% of the annual median income in their county. In most parts of the state, that’s around $85,000 a year. A list of area median incomes is available on the Department of Family Services’ website.

Households can only be awarded Homeowner Assistance Fund money once, so prior recipients aren’t eligible for help with forward mortgage payments.

Visit www.dfs.wyo.gov/haf to apply. To assist with applications, the Department of Family Services has also contracted with a call center that’s open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1-888-WYO-HAFP.

Residents applying for mortgage assistance can’t have any other existing liens on their properties, and they can’t plan to sell their homes within six months of receiving money from the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The Department of Family Services recommends that homeowners connect with their mortgage lenders about lowering or pausing payments before applying to the program.

Any applicant that is more than $17,000 behind on their mortgage, or believes can’t continue making payments, must seek some sort of housing counseling before they can receive help from the Housing Assistance Fund.

Of the $8 million in Homeowner Assistance Fund given out so far, about $7.7 million went toward paying off mortgage delinquencies, $270,000 went toward utility fees, $71,000 toward late property taxes, $21,000 for late homeowner association dues and another $5,000 toward homeowner insurance bills.

The money won’t be around forever; American Rescue Plan Act funds have to be spent by the end of the 2025.