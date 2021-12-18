Wyoming parks set to match 2020's record visits

Wyoming’s state parks are just as busy as last year, thanks in part to unusually warm temperatures and a nationwide spike in outdoor tourism attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyoming Parks and Historic Sites reported a record-breaking number of visitors in 2020, welcoming over 5.8 million people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency expects to host at least as many by the end of 2021, the department said Wednesday in a news release.

Through October of this year, state parks have already recorded a total of 5,199,772 visits, according to the release. That’s about a quarter more guests than the parks’ five-year average.

“These statistics are an indication to us that we had a lot of first-time visitors come to our parks last year as a way to safely recreate during the pandemic,” Dave Glenn, state parks and cultural resources deputy director said in the release. “A lot of those people have returned this year despite a lot more options now available for entertainment or recreation.”

Glendo State Park, which tends to attract people from Colorado as well as Wyoming, recorded the highest number of visitors so far, with 660,027 as of the end of October. That amounts to 8% more than last year.

Other state parks reporting more visits compared with 2020 include:

Guernsey: 12% more visitors;

Curt Gowdy: 10% more visitors;

Hawk Springs: 10% more visitors;

Boysen: 4% more visitors.

State and national parks have seen a wave of abnormally high visits since the summer of 2020, as cooped up Americans seek spacious, safe places to vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks broke their all-time records for visitation this fall.

From January to October, the parks hosted 4.8 million and 3.7 million recreational visits, respectively.

