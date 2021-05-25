Wyoming plans to return to full capacity at War Memorial Stadium for 2021 season

LARAMIE -- If everything goes according to plan, Wyoming will play its home football games inside a full War Memorial Stadium this fall.

UW is planning to return to full capacity for the 2021 season, UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune. Burman also said fans, including students, won’t be required to be vaccinated in order to attend games.

“It puts a smile on my face. It’s not just about money. It’s about the experience,” Burman said. “I watched the PGA Championship the other day and I watched people following Phil (Mickelson) and I thought, ‘That’s what it’s all about.’ If we don’t return to that, I worry about the future of our sports. It’s not as appealing when there aren’t fans there.”

During the Cowboys’ pandemic-shortened season last fall, home attendance was initially capped at 7,000. That number was eventually reduced to 5,000, or 17.1% of the stadium’s 29,181-seat capacity.