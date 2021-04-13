Wyoming point guard Marcus Williams enters transfer portal

LARAMIE -- It sounds like Wyoming's men's basketball team will be looking for a new point guard next season.

In the most significant offseason news involving the Cowboys so far, Marcus Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Williams, who was voted the Mountain West Freshman of the Year by media and league coaches, led UW in scoring (14.8 points per game) and was second on the team in assists (4.2).

Williams is the second UW player to enter the transfer portal since the end of their 14-10 season under first-year coach Jeff Linder. Fellow guard Kwane Marble II previously announced his decision to transfer to Loyola Marymount.

Players who enter the portal have the option of returning to their current school if mutually agreed upon, though it doesn't seem like much of one based on a brief statement released Tuesday night by Linder on the development.

"We thank Marcus for his contributions to our program, and we wish him well in the future," Linder said.