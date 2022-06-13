Wyoming police chief arrested, resigns

NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Too many beers and a joke gone wrong led to a domestic dispute call and the arrest of Newcastle Police Chief Samuel Keller, 58, and the Newcastle City Council began the process of finding and hiring a new chief.

Keller tendered his resignation within 24 hours of his arrest, pleaded guilty and was released on his own recognizance, according to court documents and reports from Weston County Sheriff Bryan Colvard.

Records showed deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Newcastle home on May 30.

According to an affidavit filed by Deputy Dan Fields, when he met with a woman at the house, she had a laceration under her right eye, her cheek bone and both dried and fresh blood on her face.

“She stated she tipped him back where he was sitting near a table, and she ran about approximately 8 feet away, where he picked up the full beer and threw it at her,” the affidavit says. “She stated they talked about it for a while and drank some more beers, along with the one that was thrown.”

After consulting with Colvard, Fields placed Keller under arrest for domestic assault.

