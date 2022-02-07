Wyoming prisons COVID cases fall by half from last week's pandemic high

Two Wyoming prisons reported 50 cases of COVID-19 each in last week’s testing, data from the Department of Corrections shows.

In total, Wyoming prisons reported about half the number of COVID cases last week as in the prior week’s report, which found the highest case rate in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

At the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, six of their 50 cases found last week were among staff members, compared to 19 employees testing positive at the state penitentiary in Rawlins, which also reported 50 total cases.

In the last round of testing, 130 people incarcerated at the state penitentiary tested positive, meaning approximately 30% of its population has reported an infection in the last two weeks.

The Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton found 37 cases of COVID-19 last week, with just one from an employee. Nearly half, around 45%, of its inmate population has tested positive since last week.

Seventeen cases, seven among staff, were found at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

All five cases reported at the honor conservation camp in Newcastle last week were found in staff members, the department reported.

To date, eight people incarcerated in Wyoming have died from the coronavirus according to the department. The two most recent COVID-related deaths to be confirmed occurred in October or November, department spokesperson Paul Martin said. Both were previously incarcerated at the Torrington prison, and had been hospitalized prior to their deaths.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

