Wyoming prisons relax pandemic measures

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Wyoming, the state’s prisons are relaxing their pandemic policies.

The changes include a return to normal visitation, reductions in COVID testing and a framework that outlines when masks may be phased out.

In-person visitation resumed at all five facilities at the beginning of March, the Department of Corrections previously announced.

At that time, the DOC also increased the number of people who can participate in classes and other group programs. During the pandemic, a statement from the department said, those were limited to 10 people.

Volunteers can also come back to the facilities, but must complete required training first.

On Monday, the department announced a tiered framework that will now guide COVID policies for prison staff and residents. The levels range from green — the lowest risk — to red, which reflects a relatively high level of spread in the facility or its surrounding community.

Based on the most recent data available, all but one of the state’s prisons are in counties with low transmission rates as determined by the CDC.

The honor farm in Riverton, in Fremont County, is still classified as having medium transmission. DOC spokesperson Paul Martin said Wednesday that pending COVID test results from this week, the facility may fall into the orange, or moderate to high transmission, level. That means they conduct 20% surveillance testing, as was done for most of the pandemic, and require masks for all residents and staff.

The other four prisons are now on the green level, which does not require masks and tests for COVID only when someone is experiencing symptoms. One inmate at the honor conservation camp told the Star-Tribune that everyone in the prison was still masking as of Tuesday.

Martin said the prisons’ quarantine and isolation protocol will not change under the new policies.

The levels are also determined by how many people are hospitalized with COVID in Wyoming. As of Tuesday, there were 14 according to the state department of health.

In the previous round of testing, 11 people tested positive across the state’s prisons. Five of those were at the honor farm, four at the honor conservation camp in Newcastle, and one each at the women’s center and Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution.

If two or more facilities reach the orange or red level, the guidelines state that DOC officials will resume weekly testing updates and calls with facility administrators to manage the response.

The department also laid out a tiered plan for local offices, like those that deal with probation and parole. When transmission is high, all staff will be tested and visitors will need to wear masks and submit to a temperature screening for necessary visits. When it’s low, masks and screenings will not be required.

Martin said the department does not determine pandemic policies for contract facilities, including reentry centers.

