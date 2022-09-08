Wyoming prisons struggle to attract staff due to low wages, high demands

So you’re looking for a job in Torrington.

You can go work at the medium-security prison there and make just under $18 an hour — the base pay for entry-level correctional officers.

Or, you could cross the Nebraska border, just seven miles from the Torrington prison. If you take a job there, your wages could start anywhere between $22 and $27 an hour, depending on your experience. And that’s before the $15,000 hiring bonus, paid out over three years.

Like so many employers, the Wyoming Department of Corrections is having trouble hiring and keeping employees.

It’s not a new problem, but it’s only gotten worse as neighboring states, county jails and other employers are raising wages and offering bonuses that attract workers away from Wyoming prisons. All but one prison in the state has been consistently understaffed as of late.

“Corrections is normally hard to fill anyway,” said Neicole Molden, warden of the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. “But lately, it’s been even tougher.”

Understaffing

The state penitentiary is currently understaffed by about 70 positions, Molden said, and most of those vacancies are in uniformed security posts. At the state’s largest prison, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Warden Michael Pacheco said they have a total of 40 vacancies, about 13% of total positions there.

“It has progressively gotten worse over the last 18 months,” Pacheco said.

Being understaffed means the prisons’ operations have also had to change.

At the Rawlins penitentiary — where the base pay is about a dollar more than it is at Torrington — Molden said prisoners have to be locked down in their units for longer than usual. Depending on the day, they may not be able to go to classes offered at the prison, or work at one of its industry jobs. Molden said it also means staff have less contact with individual prisoners, since there isn’t time to make normal visits to each unit.

Some case workers in Rawlins have taken security shifts, Molden said, and officers have been working overtime to keep the prison operating.

“It’s affecting us pretty bad,” she said. “Rawlins is already secluded as it is.”

In Torrington, a lack of staff means prisoners don’t have as many options for recreation or moving around the facility. At one point, Torrington was sending seven or eight staff members a day to help cover open positions in Rawlins. They can’t do that now.

Better pay elsewhere

Some of the hiring troubles have to do with pay, wardens said — they can’t compete with higher wages being offered for similar entry-level positions at police departments, sheriff’s offices, retail jobs or corrections departments in other states.

If you’re in Torrington, you could work at the Goshen County jail, which pays about 50 cents more per hour than the prison. Or you could go to the Torrington police, where they start officers at $21.85 an hour, or to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, where pay starts at $23.42 an hour.

Higher rates in Nebraska may be particularly tempting for those on Wyoming’s eastern border, where three of the state’s five prisons are. About 20% of employees in the Torrington prison already live in Nebraska.

“We are just behind everybody,” Pacheco said. “We are all competing for the same workforce.”

If you don’t want to stay in Wyoming or Nebraska, you can go to Colorado and start at $26 an hour. Or to South Dakota for $23.50, Idaho for up to $26 or Utah for as much as $34.96, depending on your experience. Then, of course, there’s the private sector to compete with.

“I think Walmart is paying more than we are in Cheyenne,” Molden said. “So they’re like, ‘Why would I want to risk my life working with a violent offender when I can go stock shelves?’”

Most longtime staff members are staying in their jobs, with the promise of a Wyoming state retirement plan at the end of their time. Both wardens said they’ve heard employees of all experience levels talking about better pay elsewhere, though it doesn’t appear that many have actually quit to chase those opportunities.

But pay isn’t the only reason the DOC is having trouble filling jobs.

Some new hires stay only a few weeks — or sometimes just a few days — after finding “corrections isn’t for them,” Molden said.

“Corrections is hard,” Pacheco said. “You work 12 hours a day ... you’re on your feet, it’s tough ... it’s a tough job and they don’t get paid enough.”

Some are deterred from applying in the first place, Molden said, because of “bad publicity” law enforcement has gotten in recent years.

“All over the United States, with police officers and beatings and shootings ... that’s my personal opinion from what I see and things that I’ve heard,” she said.

DOC representatives fan out to colleges, job fairs and unemployment centers across the state to drum up interest in their jobs. Pacheco said that they’re hiring just enough people to maintain those 40-ish vacancies — never enough to bring that number down.

But once someone applies, it could be another three months before they can work their first shift without shadowing someone else. There’s physical and psychological testing to be done, a background check, onboarding, then a 10-week stint at a training academy.

“The last class that graduated in June, we had two uniformed staff graduate in that class,” Pacheco said. “Neither one of them are still employed with the agency.”