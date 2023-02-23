A new podcast series seeks to shed light on the legacy of the Plains Indian Wars on the American West.

The series is the sixth season of Wyoming Public Media's Modern West Podcast, and was made possible through a partnership with the Wyoming Humanities Council.

It's hosted by Melodie Edwards, a longtime Wyoming Public Media reporter who covers Wyoming's indigenous communities. Ojibwe playwright Marty Strenczewilk is the season's story editor.

The Plains Indian Wars, which lasted from about 1850 to the 1870s, were a series of battles between white settlers, the U.S. Government and indigenous communities over the Great Plains region.

Despite its devastating impact on Plains Indian tribes, most Americans know little to nothing about it, host Melodie Edwards said in the first episode.

“This season, I’m inviting you, the listener, to set aside what you think you know and listen to the voices of Indigenous history keepers themselves,” Edwards said in the episode.

The season will tell the story of those battles from the perspective of Plains Indian tribes, how the wars still shape those communities' everyday experience. It'll also explore how indigenous communities are working to overcome that legacy.

“The reason that we're calling this season Mending the Hoop is because it's really, ultimately about renewal and healing and about tribal sovereignty,” Edwards said in an interview for Wyoming Public Media.

The first episode, which premiered Wednesday, begins with the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre — an attack by U.S. forces on a peaceful group of Cheyenne and Arapaho Native Americans. Roughly 150 people, mostly women and children, are estimated to have been killed in the massacre.

The episode included a reenactment by Navajo-Irish actor Sam Gilstrap, Strenczewilk and Ethan Williams, as well as performances by Northern Arapaho musicians Fred Mosqueda and Amick Birdshead and original music by Northern Arapaho singer-songwriter Christian Wallowing Bull.