Wyoming ranchers allege price gouging amid pandemic worries

According to Lex Madden, one of three owners of the Torrington Livestock Markets, the price for live fat cattle (cattle ready for slaughter) was near $127 in December versus $101.60 at March 23's closing markets. It was even at $105 the week before. Boxed meat prices, meanwhile, continued to rise to $257.52 for choice boxed cutout. Madden stated he had witnessed a $5 raise in box meat prices in the past week alone. That's a 20 percent drop for farmers' prices while packers' profit margins have risen.

As Madden broke down the numbers, he stated it's meant the packers make anywhere between $500 to $600 on fat cattle while producers earn just $105 to $110 per head of cattle.

"It's just frustrating how greedy and ruthless the packers are," Madden said. "They're smart business people but they're so ruthless and greedy that they do not care about the American rancher, farmer or producer."

Madden shared that he expected prices to continue to rise.

The USDA announced last month that American beef producers can increase shipment to China. The USDA estimated in the statement that the agreement could result in $1 billion annual in exports for American farmers. That's some form of hope as local prices stay stagnant.