GUERNSEY (WNE) – As local ranchers Jeb and Lalonda Baker were sipping an early morning cup of coffee and looking out toward the horizon, they wondered why their dog was out agitating the cattle. When the dog came walking in between them, they knew something else was out near the calf pen.

As Baker grabbed a pair of binoculars and took a closer look, all he could say was, “it’s a lion,” before heading for the gun cabinet.

This mountain lion was a 130-pound male that was on the prowl close to Normandy Road on the Baker ranch in Slater.

Although more lions are spotted west of the I-25 corridor, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, this one came east of the highway. The Bakers watched as the lion paced back and forth in front of the calf pen. It appeared to be stalking the cattle, according to Baker.

Jeb and his son Harley were able to take the lion down with two shots.

They immediately called the game warden, Jesse Niemerr, from the Wheatland office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, who investigated the incident.

According to Briana Ball, WGFD public information officer, the investigation proved a justified kill in the defense of property.

“It’s sure not something you see every day,” Jeb Baker said.

This is the second occurrence of the “something you don’t see every day” at the Baker farm, as last fall they saw a black bear on their property.

In the rural areas of Wyoming, the domain is still frequented by various wildlife. Lions are more often reported near Glendo and Hartville, but sometimes they will wander in search of food.

Wyoming's highest-scoring trophy animals in the Boone and Crockett record books First place, whitetail deer (typical) First place, whitetail deer (non-typical) Second place, whitetail deer (non-typical) Third place, whitetail deer (non-typical) Second place, mule deer (typical) Third place, mule deer (typical) Fourth place, mule deer (typical) Third place, mule deer (non-typical) First place, American elk (typical) First place, American elk (non-typical) Second place, American elk (typical) First place, moose Second place, moose Third place, moose First place, pronghorn Second place, pronghorn First place, bighorn sheep Fourth place, bighorn sheep Third place, mountain lion Fourth place, mountain lion 12th place, black bear 13th place, black bear First place, Rocky Mountain goat Second place, Rocky Mountain goat Third place, Rocky Mountain goat First place, bison Second place, bison Third place, bison Top-ranked trophies without photos Here are the state record-holding trophies for which there are no photographs available. Mule deer (typical) SCORE: 217

HUNTER: Unknown

LOCATION: Unknown

DATE: 1925

OWNER: Jackson Hole Museum Mule deer (non-typical) SCORE: 293 7/8

HUNTER: J.B. Marvin, Jr.

LOCATION: Unknown

DATE: 1924 Black bear SCORE: 22 11/16

HUNTER: Quinn M. Ruonavaara

LOCATION: Teton County

DATE: 2013 Mountain lion SCORE: 16 1/16

HUNTER: Scott M. Moore

LOCATION: Park County

DATE: 1993 Grizzly bear SCORE: 25 10/16

HUNTER: Picked up

LOCATION: Eagle Creek

DATE: 1961

OWNER: L.L. Lutz & H. Sanford