Wyoming ranchers support USDA investigation into beef market prices

Perdue tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the USDA’s Packers and Stockyards division would extend oversight “to determine the causes of divergence between box and live beef prices.” He went on to say that COVID-19 has factored into the broad scope, although Wyoming producers have maintained these pricing discrepancies have occurred for years.

“Why the hell do we have to blame the coronavirus before we finally did this?” Michael Schmitt at the Torrington Livestock Market asked. “This has been going on for 20 years.”

Schmitt’s one of the three co-owners of the Torrington Livestock Market that has seen market fluctuations far before the first COVID-19 diagnosis in the United States on Jan. 21.

On the first closing day after that diagnosis live cattle futures closed at $126.775 per hundredweight (cwt). Meanwhile, choice boxed beef closed at $214.78 cwt that same week. In the Nebraska Cattlemen’s letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the group stated that live cattle futures declined 30 percent as of April 3 while box beef prices counted to rise to as much as $252.84 cwt choice and $242.38 cwt select.