Wyoming ranked 45th in nation for census self-response

Wyoming has one of the lowest census response rates in the U.S., according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Seventeen Wyoming cities and towns — Casper included — are exceeding the national census self-response rate, but Wyoming as a whole still lags behind the nation.
The bureau is moving ahead with its once-a-decade, constitutionally mandated count of each person living in the country, despite a pandemic that experts say is far from over.
The novel coronavirus has forced the federal agency to extend its timeline for completing the count, meaning residents now have until Oct. 31 to complete the federal survey, either online, by phone or by mail.
So far, more than half of the U.S. has responded to the survey.
Nearly 62 percent of U.S. residents had completed the survey nationwide as of June 24, and 24 states have greater response rates than the national average.
Wyoming, however, is on the other side of the rankings. With 55.6% of residents completing the survey as of June 24, Wyoming ranked 45th in the U.S., including the District of Columbia.
Alaska is the only state where less than 50 percent of households have responded.
In Wyoming, only three counties — Laramie, Sheridan and Park — exceed the national response rate of 61.7%. The remaining 20 counties range from less than 30% of residents responding to just over 60%.
Teton County has the lowest response rate in Wyoming with 28.7% responding as of June 24.
In Natrona County, only Bar Nunn and Casper have surpassed the national response rate, with Bar Nunn’s 69.2% leading the way and Casper’s rate of 64.2% close behind.
Bar Nunn, in fact, has the third highest response rate of all cities and towns in the state. Only Rolling Hills and Cheyenne have higher rates of response.
Elsewhere in the county, nearly half of Mills residents have responded to the survey, and less than 40 percent of residents had responded in each Evansville, Midwest and Edgerton.
The Census Bureau recently announced it would notify households once more by mail of the online survey before beginning to count residents in person.
If residents don’t respond to the census questionnaire, either by phone, mail or online, someone from the agency will show up to ask the survey questions. But this takes time and money, so the bureau is hoping most people take the survey on their own time.
The Census Bureau could also be included in the potential next wave of federal COVID-19 relief spending, if national advocates get their wish. Representatives from a litany of national organizations, including the National League of Cities, the NAACP and the U.S. Conference of Mayors wrote a letter this week to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking the Census Bureau be allocated $400 million to complete the decennial count, which has been upended by the pandemic.
Some national leaders worry an inaccurate count this year could spell inequity and insufficient funding and data for the next decade if this count is inaccurate.
Indeed, if a community is undercounted, it may not receive the money necessary to serve its entire population. Or it could be using inaccurate data to plan for a new developments like a grocery store, for example.
A Star-Tribune analysis published in March showed several communities in Wyoming stand to lose large swaths of population, making counting those that stay even more critical to the allotment of state and federal money.
Wyoming receives nearly $1 billion in population-dependent federal dollars every year for programs like Medicaid, Section 8 Housing Vouchers, food stamps and many more.
Households should have received a postcard in the mail with information on how to complete the census survey.
Some Wyoming households won’t receive mail but will receive a hand-delivered packet instead.
In either situation, any resident is able to complete the survey online at my2020census.gov.
