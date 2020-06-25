Wyoming ranked 45th in nation for census self-response

In Wyoming, only three counties — Laramie, Sheridan and Park — exceed the national response rate of 61.7%. The remaining 20 counties range from less than 30% of residents responding to just over 60%.

Teton County has the lowest response rate in Wyoming with 28.7% responding as of June 24.

In Natrona County, only Bar Nunn and Casper have surpassed the national response rate, with Bar Nunn’s 69.2% leading the way and Casper’s rate of 64.2% close behind.

Bar Nunn, in fact, has the third highest response rate of all cities and towns in the state. Only Rolling Hills and Cheyenne have higher rates of response.

Elsewhere in the county, nearly half of Mills residents have responded to the survey, and less than 40 percent of residents had responded in each Evansville, Midwest and Edgerton.

The Census Bureau recently announced it would notify households once more by mail of the online survey before beginning to count residents in person.

If residents don’t respond to the census questionnaire, either by phone, mail or online, someone from the agency will show up to ask the survey questions. But this takes time and money, so the bureau is hoping most people take the survey on their own time.