Wyoming ranked among top states to live

Wyoming is in the top 20 states to live in according to the latest release by WalletHub.

With nearly 15 million people having moved last year, many of them influenced by COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report Tuesday on 2021’s Best States to Live in, as well as accompanying videos.

To help Americans settle down in the best and most affordable place possible, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.

Wyoming came in at 13 in the top 20. New Jersey, Massachusettes and New York came in one, two and three. Idaho, Wyoming’s neighbors, came in in fourth, Utah at seventh and Colorado at 16th. Nebraska was listed as No. 20.

Wyoming was listed as #3 in the hardest working states, following North Dakota and Alaska. Texas was listed fourth. This was based on the highest average of workweek hours.

Wyoming and Montana tied for the lowest average of leisure time spent during the day. They were followed in third place by Oklahoma.

