The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it will spend a year reassessing the threatened status — and associated Endangered Species Act protections — of grizzly bears in Wyoming and neighboring states.

It’s a step toward victory for Wyoming officials, who see the species as recovered and have called for years for management to be returned to the state level, and a blow to conservation groups advocating for continued federal oversight.

The decision comes about a year after Wyoming filed a petition asking the Fish and Wildlife Service to delist grizzlies — many months later than expected.

Montana and Idaho, the other states encompassing the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, also support delisting.

Wyoming’s petition “shows that – after 46 years, and over $52 million dollars of investment by Wyoming sportsmen and women – the population of the bear is far above long-established recovery goals,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement.

“I hope that Wyoming will soon manage this species as part of our treasured wildlife populations,” Gordon added.

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., argued in a separate statement that “grizzly bears are an essential part of Wyoming’s ecosystem, but keeping them listed hurts their population more than it helps them.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department “stands ready to manage this population with robust public involvement and the best science at a moment's notice,” Director Brian Nesvik said in a statement.

There are roughly 1,000 grizzly bears in the region, according to recent estimates. Many in the state believe that’s already too many. Others say it’s barely enough — and fear that the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem states, given the opportunity, will quickly drive the population back down.

Opponents of delisting pointed to the controversial wolf hunts in Montana and Idaho — and past efforts to allow grizzly hunting in all three states — as evidence that the Fish and Wildlife Service should retain control.

“Grizzly bears have come back from the brink since receiving federal protection in 1975, but the recovery of these imperiled bears still has a long way to go,” said Andrea Zaccardi, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. “Rushing the removal of federal safeguards threatens to undo decades of work to recover these bears.”

Scott Christensen, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, a regional advocacy group, called the bears’ resurgence “a true conservation success story” in a statement.

He added that “engaging in this process to ensure the best outcomes possible for bears will be a top priority for the organization in the year ahead.”