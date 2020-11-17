Wyoming reduces football, basketball attendance amid pandemic

LARAMIE — Attendance at the rest of the University of Wyoming's home football games is being reduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the school, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health, allowed a maximum of 7,000 fans to attend games at War Memorial Stadium this season. That number has been reduced to 5,000 fans, or roughly 17% of the stadium's 29,181-seat capacity.

Attendance at home basketball games will also be capped at 2,000 fans through at least the end of the calendar year, the school announced Tuesday. The initial plan was to allow 25% capacity, or roughly 2,900 fans, inside the Arena-Auditorium for men's and women's games.

UW has only played one home football game so far — a 31-7 win over Hawaii on Oct. 30. That game drew 6,232 fans. The Cowboys are scheduled to host Utah State on Thursday.