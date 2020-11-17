 Skip to main content
Wyoming reduces football, basketball attendance amid pandemic
UW ATHLETICS

Wyoming reduces football, basketball attendance amid pandemic

UW football stadium

Fans begin to trickle in to War Memorial Stadium for Wyoming's first home game of the season against Hawaii on Oct. 30 in Laramie. Attendance for home football games will be capped at 5,000 fans for the rest of the season.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE — Attendance at the rest of the University of Wyoming's home football games is being reduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the school, in conjunction with the Wyoming Department of Health, allowed a maximum of 7,000 fans to attend games at War Memorial Stadium this season. That number has been reduced to 5,000 fans, or roughly 17% of the stadium's 29,181-seat capacity.

Attendance at home basketball games will also be capped at 2,000 fans through at least the end of the calendar year, the school announced Tuesday. The initial plan was to allow 25% capacity, or roughly 2,900 fans, inside the Arena-Auditorium for men's and women's games.

UW has only played one home football game so far — a 31-7 win over Hawaii on Oct. 30. That game drew 6,232 fans. The Cowboys are scheduled to host Utah State on Thursday.

UW's men's basketball team is slated to open its season at home Nov. 28 against Mississippi Valley State. In a news release, the school said the athletic department will continue working with the department of health to evaluate attendance numbers going forward based on COVID-19 conditions.

"The decision to reduce attendance grew out of a desire to keep fans, student-athletes, coaches, UW staff and community members as safe as possible during the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers in Albany County and the state of Wyoming," the school said in a statement.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming had surged to 19,885, including 8,671 active cases. Albany County, where UW's Laramie campus is located, has had the state's third-most confirmed cases (682) over the last 10 days, pushing the county's number of active confirmed cases to 1,497.

A mask mandate is in effect for Albany County that requires residents to wear face coverings when outside of their homes with some exceptions. But anyone attending UW sporting events is required to wear a mask.

Davis Potter

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

