Wyoming reports 13 additional COVID-19 deaths

Thirteen more people in Wyoming have died after contracting COVID-19, state officials said Wednesday.

There have now been 215 reported deaths in Wyoming as a result of the virus — including 128 announced this month.

Health officials have reported 39 Wyoming deaths this week — more than were announced the entire month of October.

The 13 newly reported deaths are from Fremont (three), Campbell (two), Laramie (two), Converse, Crook, Goshen, Natrona, Platte and Washakie counties. The Wyoming Department of Health is not currently providing specifics on the deaths because of absences in the department.

Natrona County leads the state with 46 reported COVID-19 deaths. The other deaths are attributed to Fremont (30), Laramie (23), Big Horn (12), Campbell (12), Sheridan (10), Albany (nine), Goshen (nine), Washakie (eight), Carbon (seven), Converse (seven), Platte (seven), Lincoln (six), Park (six), Sweetwater (six), Crook (five), Johnson (four), Uinta (four), Teton (two), Sublette and Weston counties.

Of the 215 coronavirus deaths that have been announced in Wyoming, 80 have occurred this month, the most of any month. Seven-five occurred in October, the second highest, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.