Wyoming reports 13 additional COVID-19 deaths

Thirteen more people in Wyoming have died after contracting COVID-19, state officials said Wednesday.
There have now been 215 reported deaths in Wyoming as a result of the virus — including 128 announced this month.
Health officials have reported 39 Wyoming deaths this week — more than were announced the entire month of October.
The 13 newly reported deaths are from Fremont (three), Campbell (two), Laramie (two), Converse, Crook, Goshen, Natrona, Platte and Washakie counties. The Wyoming Department of Health is not currently providing specifics on the deaths because of absences in the department.
Natrona County leads the state with 46 reported COVID-19 deaths. The other deaths are attributed to Fremont (30), Laramie (23), Big Horn (12), Campbell (12), Sheridan (10), Albany (nine), Goshen (nine), Washakie (eight), Carbon (seven), Converse (seven), Platte (seven), Lincoln (six), Park (six), Sweetwater (six), Crook (five), Johnson (four), Uinta (four), Teton (two), Sublette and Weston counties.
Of the 215 coronavirus deaths that have been announced in Wyoming, 80 have occurred this month, the most of any month. Seven-five occurred in October, the second highest, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.
Thirty-nine deaths are the most announced in a single week since the pandemic began. Similarly, 128 are the most announced deaths in a single month; 37 were announced in October.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has continually extended most health restrictions.
Then, in mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has not yet fallen off. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
In response, multiple counties have put local face mask orders in place. Gov. Mark Gordon has not acted on requests for a statewide mask order, but he did opt to increase the limits on public gatherings.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
