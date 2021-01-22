Wyoming reports first inmate death caused by COVID-19

The first inmate to die of COVID-19 in Wyoming was confirmed Friday. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, the inmate died Dec. 22.

The male inmate had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. The department has not released any other identifying information about the inmate in keeping with inmate health protections.

For months, Wyoming was one of a handful of states without an inmate death caused by the coronavirus. Now, according to data collected by The Marshall Project, Vermont is the only state that has not reported any COVID-19 inmate deaths.

Paul Martin, a deputy administrator for the Wyoming Department of Corrections, said the department received his death notification Thursday. The department does not determine the cause of death, Martin said, so it had to wait for a medical examination to confirm its relation to the coronavirus.

Martin said the inmate died in a hospital, where he had been taken for treatment unrelated to COVID-19. Martin did not disclose the location of the hospital.