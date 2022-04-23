Wyoming reservoir will be drawn down to prevent water crisis in Southwest

The Southwest is turning to upstream reservoirs as the water level in Lake Powell continues to fall.
Regulators plan to release an extra 500,000 acre-feet of water from Wyoming’s Flaming Gorge Reservoir between May of this year and April of next year to prevent Lake Powell, a reservoir on the Colorado River that’s a major source of both water and electricity, from becoming so depleted that it stops generating hydropower.
Prolonged drought and high temperatures fueled by climate change have shrunk the water level in Lake Powell, which sits on both sides of the Utah-Arizona border, to about one-quarter of capacity. The first-ever planned effort to ease the effects of drought at the reservoir comes less than a year after regulators announced an emergency release of 125,000 acre-feet from Flaming Gorge — about 4 feet in elevation loss — for the same purpose last summer.
If approved by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the additional release is expected to lower the water level at Flaming Gorge by 10 feet from its current elevation — including a 6-foot drop by August — and by about 15 feet compared with the estimated water level without any drought response.
Historically, there’s been less demand for water from Flaming Gorge than other upper-basin reservoirs. The lower demand kept its water level high, which in turn kept it popular for recreation — an important factor affecting decisions about releasing some of that water.
“We believe that the boat ramp in Wyoming should still be functional. You should still be able to launch and retrieve boats,” said Jeff Cowley, administrator of the Interstate Streams Division of the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office. But it’s possible, he said, that the elevation loss could affect some docks and other structures.
Wyoming and the three other states in the Upper Colorado River Commission — Colorado, Utah and New Mexico — approved the release from Flaming Gorge on Thursday as part of their 2022 Drought Response Operations Plan. Cowley said it and other water conservation strategies, including some taken at Lake Powell itself, will have a “significant probability” of keeping the reservoir at a safe level for the next year.
North Platte River
A pedestrian walks to a nearly submerged bench along the rising North Platte River near the Tate Pumphouse in Casper on Monday.
A white duck washes itself along the banks of the North Platte River near the Tate Pumphouse on Monday afternoon in Casper. The duck attracted a number of observers as it followed the river’s rising waters out towards the walking path.
A young tree sits surrounded by rising water in the North Platte River near Casper's Morad Park. Nebraska's largest reservoir could be full by Sunday, but officials aren't yet sure whether that portends downstream flooding.
Water along the North Platte River rises over the legs of the “Striking Silver” fly fishing statue near Jonah Bank on Monday afternoon in Casper. A small island around the statue is normally visible during regular water flows.
Maeva Williams and Gabriel Cisneros put on their life jackets before launching their raft for a float along the swollen North Platte River on Monday afternoon at the Robertson Road Public Access Area in Paradise Valley. The two are playing parts in an upcoming Stage III play and planned to spend their time on the river going over lines.
A group of cyclists stop as they approach flooding from the North Platte River near the Tate Pump House on Monday morning in Casper. Unusually high flows have caused water to pool in low-lying areas around Casper and Mills.
Water cascades over the spillway Tuesday at Pathfinder Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation expects the spillover to continue through June and into July, although that depends on how much water enters the reservoir system.
Riverside furniture is submerged along properties in Paradise Valley as water rises from the North Platte River banks on Monday afternoon.
The North Platte River is seen near Robertson Road in Paradise Valley as it swells up to its banks on Monday afternoon.
Kamiya Kurpinski, 9, and her brother Maverick Kurpinski, 5, walk along what is normally a sidewalk near the Tate Pumphouse as the North Platte River overflows its banks Monday afternoon in Casper.
Patti Jolly snaps a photo of a flooded section of the trail along the North Platte River in front of the Tate Pumphouse on Monday morning in Casper.
Water from the North Platte River creeps up near the Tate Pumphouse on Monday morning in Casper.
A man inches close to the edge to photograph water rushing over the spillway Tuesday at Pathfinder Dam near Alcova. The overflow began over the weekend and is expected to continue through the month.
Water cascades over the spillway Tuesday at Pathfinder Dam near Alcova. The reservoir has overflowed four times in the past 30 years.
Water cascades over the spillway at Pathfinder Dam near Alcova.
