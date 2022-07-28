Wyoming reservoir will close to boats after zebra mussels discovered nearby

A reservoir near Newcastle will close to all watercraft after invasive zebra mussels were found in a nearby South Dakota waterway.

After the discovery of the mussels in South Dakota’s Pactola Reservoir two weeks ago, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Wednesday that LAK Reservoir is set to close to all watercraft through the end of 2022. The closure begins at 8 a.m. Monday.

The reservoirs are only 62 miles apart, and worries about how quickly the mussels are able to spread prompted the Wyoming closure. Even in their microscopic state, the mussels can reside in standing water inside a boat. Additionally, adult mussels are able to attach themselves to hard surfaces and survive up to 30 days out of water.

No zebra mussels have been found in Wyoming. Officials want to keep it that way, as the mussels can harm irrigation systems, fisheries, power plants and other water infrastructure.

“South Dakota’s recent discovery of zebra mussels in Pactola significantly increased the threat of aquatic invasive species to Wyoming’s waters,” said Paul Mavrakis, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Sheridan Region fisheries supervisor, in a statement. “True Ranches has generously allowed anglers and boaters access to their privately-owned reservoir for many years. However, this new development requires us to respond quickly to protect the reservoir and Wyoming from a possible zebra mussel introduction.”

While the LAK Reservoir isn’t the only water in the state at risk, it doesn’t have an check station and lacks the ability to inspect and decontaminate watercraft. Additionally, the Wyoming Game and Fish reminded those on the water that taking care to clean, drain and dry items when moving between waters can help to prevent the spread too.

“If zebra mussels were to get introduced and become established, they will likely reproduce exponentially, negatively affecting the fishery and could damage the water infrastructure the ranch relies on to irrigate,” Sheridan Region AIS Specialist Reed Moore added in the statement. “In the coming months, we will work with True Ranches to evaluate options for 2023 to mitigate the AIS threat to the reservoir and other waters in northeast Wyoming.”

Fears over the zebra mussel grew in March 2021 after the invasive species was found in fish tank decorations being sold at four pet stores in Wyoming. The mussels have caused significant problems in other parts of the country.