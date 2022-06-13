Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash

A Wyoming resident died in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 45-year-old Powell resident Russell V. Hiatt, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. There was also a passenger, 64-year-old Powell resident Debra M. Martin. Martin survived the crash.

The fatal crash occurred north of Powell at milepost 17 on Wyoming 294. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the crash around 12:20 a.m.

Hiatt, riding a 2006 Harley Davidson, collided with a cow in the roadway. He exited the right side of the road before correcting to the left. The motorcycle re-entered and exited the highway again before stopping at the bottom of an embankment. The crash location is an open range area for livestock.

Hiatt died from his injuries at the crash scene. Martin was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings by medical helicopter for injuries from the crash.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the crash, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

