Wyoming residents fight boredom with treasure hunts

As the hunts became more popular, other businesses began to get involved. The prizes were hidden in places that would force people to learn something about the history and the natural wonders of the Basin.

“I thought, if people would come out and see this, they’d be really appreciative,” Kondelis said. “Even if they don’t get the treasure, they’d find the petroglyphs south of Cody that took me forever to find. I’m like, maybe some people will come out and see some spots they’d never seen before and have some fun while doing it.”

It was just what Zeilmann and his family needed.

When nonessential businesses started to shut due to COVID-19 concerns, Zeilmann lost his new job as a cook at a Powell restaurant. He’s worried about his family’s future, but decided to take the time to develop stronger family bonds rather than giving in to anxiety.

“I’ve been busier since being laid off doing stuff with the kids,” he said. “We treasure hunt almost every day, we built a new fence in our front yard and had more family time to do things. It’s been great.”

The family wanted to share the fun, but knew many didn’t have the ability to get out of town for a long hike.