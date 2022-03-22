Wyoming returns $168 million of rental assistance to US Treasury

Wyoming has given back nearly $168 million in federal relief money set aside to prevent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic — more than any other state.

Demand for rental assistance is still high, housing officials and advocates said, with inflation and rising gas prices making it harder to make ends meet. But the Department of Family Services, which oversees the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Wyoming, said it wasn't using the money — and still has plenty more to go around.

The first wave of ERAP provided Wyoming with $200 million. Congress allocated the funds to U.S. states, cities, tribes and territories in a pandemic relief package passed in late 2020.

It was way more than the state knew what to do with, said Korin Schmidt, director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services. The money wasn’t divvied up based on need, and the payout ended up lopsided: some states have been burning through their funding, while others have barely made a dent. Wyoming ended up with about $8,188 per low-income renter, while New York received just $824, according to data from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.

Last fall, the U.S. Department of the Treasury began redistributing the initial batch of ERAP to even things out.

Wyoming hasn’t touched its first round of funding since Jan. 1, Schmidt said. There were too many restrictions attached, and the department struggled to get it in the hands of the people who needed it.

That funding also expires in September. So when it became clear Congress wasn’t relaxing restrictions on that pot of money, the Department of Family Services decided to switch over to pot number two. The state ended up spending just about $26.5 million of the first wave of ERAP, Schmidt said.

That's why Wyoming gave back so much money — roughly $168 million in all.

While most of that $168 million is going back to the Treasury, about $3 million will stay in Wyoming. In January, the department announced it would give $1 million to the Northern Arapaho Tribe's ERAP program. Another $1.8 million was approved to go to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe the following month.

The second wave of ERAP, which passed last year, is much less rigid than the first. That legislation earmarked $152 million for Wyoming, and expires in 2025.

For the moment, the money should last the next three years, Schmidt said. Things could change, though. For one, the department only has the green light for the first 40% of it — which shakes out to about $60 million. Federal law requires that Wyoming spend at least 75% of that first $60 million before it can access the rest of the money.

"We are hoping that the remaining $91 million will be available to us when we do hit our 75%," Schmidt said. "But that's the big question mark for us right now."

There's been especially high demand for ERAP assistance since the fall. The Department of Family Services hired on four more case managers to tackle the load, but applications are still taking longer than usual to process. On average, they're taking between 35 to 40 days, Schmidt said.

It's hard to say why need has gone up. Schmidt said it could be due to a rise in living costs, or it could just be that more people know about the program.

“I don't think we can really pinpoint why the numbers of applications have gone up, but they've gone up and they've stayed there,” Schmidt said.

On Monday morning, the waiting room at Community Action Partnership of Natrona County was full, said executive director Marilyn Dymond Wagner.

The Casper organization has given ERAP assistance to more than 920 individuals and families in Natrona County so far, Dymond Wagner said.

The way things are going, her group expects to dole out all the rental assistance it gets.

“We’re fairly confident that we won’t be returning any money,” Dymond Wagner said.

Landlords who have questions about ERAP are invited to attend a virtual town hall meeting on Friday. Visit the Department of Family Services’ website at dfs.wyo.gov for more information.

