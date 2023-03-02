CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 0.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.93 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon Monday.

The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.