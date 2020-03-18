Wyoming's courts, governor, back stricter COVID-19 measures

CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming state courts suspended all but the most pressing in-person proceedings Wednesday while Gov. Mark Gordon overrode his own earlier remarks and fully endorsed federal guidelines to help control the coronavirus.

Just a few hours after President Donald Trump and other administration officials announced the federal recommendations Monday, Gordon said he and his staff “don't disagree” with them.

It's important to remember “that waitresses have to earn a living, that our waiters have to earn a living,” Gordon added at the news conference.

On Wednesday, he said in a press release he supported the Trump administration guidelines, which among other things urge people to work and school children at home whenever possible and not gather in groups of more than 10.

The federal government over the weekend progressively reduced the gathering-size guidelines, Gordon pointed out in an interview with The Associated Press. He described his changing position as “progressive implementation of the recommendations that were themselves evolving over the last several days."

“Part of it is signaling that we're moving to a more aggressive posture,” Gordon said.