Wyoming’s economic recovery slowed by mining decline

Even with the oil declines, however, the economic summary outlined how the U.S. economy is performing better than previously expected -- as vaccinations have increased, stimulus checks were sent out and restrictions have been lifted in a number of places.

The report said Moody’s Analytics projects global real GDP to rebound by more than 5% in 2021 after a record 4% contraction in 2020. Liu said airlines and the hospitality industry have been recovering their customers, slowly but surely, as people become more comfortable traveling.

But as other states get back on their feet with industries like hospitality recovering each month, Wyoming’s recovery will depend more heavily on oil and gas.

“Other industries will recover and are recovering, but we have such a big proportion of that mineral industry here. So, because that industry’s recovery is so slow, our overall economic improvement will be slower than many other states,” Liu said.

On the other hand, as the oil and gas industries dragged behind, the housing market in Wyoming became red hot. Single-family home prices increased 8.4%, compared to the fourth quarter a year earlier, and, nationally, prices have jumped more than 10%.