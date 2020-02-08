Wyoming’s first female supreme court justice paved the way for others

“No one starts out (on a court) thinking they’re going to save the day for women, and you better not start out that way, but as you wrestle with difficult questions and societal issues, it’s important you have different perspectives,” she said.

***

In 2020, Kite’s path may seem pre-ordained. The court was ready for a woman to serve, and she was the logical choice. But when she started law school at the University of Wyoming in 1971, a woman lawyer was anything but normal.

“Our law school class was extra big for that time,” Kite said. “They ended up with 125 freshman and only about six of us were women. You stuck out.”

In fact, of all the attorneys in the Wyoming State Bar, she counted only five or six who were women.

Kite was born in Laramie in 1947, the daughter of a dentist and housewife. Her father’s mother came to Hanna in 1902. Her mother’s mother homesteaded in a town outside Daniel around that same time.

She went to UW to study international affairs, but then realized most jobs in that field would require moving from Wyoming. Her Wyoming roots ran too deep. She couldn’t leave. So she interviewed with an oil and gas company and a landman there suggested she go to law school.