Wyoming's Logan Wilson caps strong combine showing with 4.63 40-yard dash

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson went into the NFL Scouting Combine as one of the steady risers among this year's crop of draft prospects.
The former Wyoming linebacker did nothing in Indianapolis to hurt that stock. If anything, the Casper native may have improved it.
Wilson finished his week-long interview for the next level Saturday with his workout at Lucas Oil Stadium. Linebackers and defensive linemen both took their turns going through on-field drills in front of NFL general managers, coaches and other league personnel, and Wilson answered some questions with his performance, including the most pressing one: his speed.
Wilson, a sure tackler during his time at UW who's also quickly earning the label as an every-down linebacker because of his coverage ability, ran an unofficial time of 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash -- a time that was later confirmed as official. It was the 12th-fastest time among a group of linebackers that was particularly swift this year with 10 of them running a sub-4.6 40, including Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, who led the group with a blazing 4.39.
But Wilson alleviated any concerns teams may have had about his speed with his run, seemingly validating what four years of college production showed on film.
"He's one of my favorites in this class," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Wilson during the network's broadcast Saturday. "I think he has a chance to sneak into the second round."
Wilson's on-field workout came after days of team and media interviews -- the Dallas Cowboys were reportedly one of the teams that met formally with him -- and having his physical measurements taken. Checking in a little taller than 6-foot-2 and weighing 241 pounds, Wilson locked out 21 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press, which tied for fifth-most among linebackers.
He also posted a 32-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump during his workout, which served as the most recent opportunity for the Natrona County High School product to showcase his skill set for league personnel. After finishing his career at UW as the fourth-leading tackler in both Mountain West and school history, Wilson practiced for a week with some of the nation's other top draft prospects at the Senior Bowl in January.
National analysts opined Wilson improved his draft stock during his time at the Senior Bowl. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. gave Wilson a third-round grade heading into the combine and didn't rule out the possibility of Wilson moving up draft boards with a strong showing in Indianapolis.
Wilson credited the Senior Bowl experience with accelerating his preparation for the pre-draft process. The NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
"It's a tremendous opportunity when you come from a Group of Five school," Wilson told the Associated Press this week. “It helped give me a head start on it, knowing what was coming here at the combine. When you've been through it once, it makes it easier the second time."
Another shot at an on-field workout awaits at UW's Pro Day on March 10 should he choose to participate, but Wilson may have earned himself a little more money with his performance this week.
