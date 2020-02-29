Wyoming's Logan Wilson caps strong combine showing with 4.63 40-yard dash

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson went into the NFL Scouting Combine as one of the steady risers among this year's crop of draft prospects.

The former Wyoming linebacker did nothing in Indianapolis to hurt that stock. If anything, the Casper native may have improved it.

Wilson finished his week-long interview for the next level Saturday with his workout at Lucas Oil Stadium. Linebackers and defensive linemen both took their turns going through on-field drills in front of NFL general managers, coaches and other league personnel, and Wilson answered some questions with his performance, including the most pressing one: his speed.

Wilson, a sure tackler during his time at UW who's also quickly earning the label as an every-down linebacker because of his coverage ability, ran an unofficial time of 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash -- a time that was later confirmed as official. It was the 12th-fastest time among a group of linebackers that was particularly swift this year with 10 of them running a sub-4.6 40, including Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, who led the group with a blazing 4.39.

But Wilson alleviated any concerns teams may have had about his speed with his run, seemingly validating what four years of college production showed on film.

